Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). Rapid7 reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.87 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. Rapid7’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

RPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rapid7 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $327,929.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 33,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $2,464,120.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,340,343.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,931 shares of company stock worth $5,142,525. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 53,571.4% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 84.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 9.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

RPD opened at $91.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $94.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.44 and a 200-day moving average of $68.28.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

