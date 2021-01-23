Bank of America Boosts WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target to $79.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $72.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of WNS from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of WNS from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.00.

WNS stock opened at $70.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. WNS has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $75.86.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. On average, analysts forecast that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its position in WNS by 1,606.0% in the 3rd quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 110,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,095,000 after buying an additional 104,421 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at $874,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 169,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 36,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

