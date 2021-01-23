Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $440.00 at Cowen

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TWLO. KeyCorp raised their price target on Twilio from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Twilio from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Twilio from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Twilio from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $345.63.

TWLO opened at $392.01 on Friday. Twilio has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $398.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.50. The firm has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $577,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total transaction of $18,007,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,884 shares of company stock valued at $63,443,211. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 65.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth about $1,235,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 4.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

