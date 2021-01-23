Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 2.0% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after buying an additional 625,506 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6,221.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $119,734,000 after buying an additional 536,880 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 64.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 627,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $137,796,000 after buying an additional 245,600 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 185.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 270,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,055,000 after buying an additional 175,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $36,202,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD stock opened at $213.38 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.09.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Truist lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens raised their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.61.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

