Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Purchases 300 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in The Kroger by 17.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in The Kroger by 4.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in The Kroger by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 29,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in The Kroger by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Kroger in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.62.

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 116,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,858. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $1,010,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,509.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,307 shares of company stock worth $1,284,623 over the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KR opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $37.22. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average is $33.35.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

