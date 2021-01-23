Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Sells 400 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $863,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.79.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $121.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

