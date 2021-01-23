iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Purchased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $98,918,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 460,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,666,000 after buying an additional 42,956 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 349,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,354,000 after buying an additional 52,300 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 300,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,249,000 after buying an additional 25,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 301.3% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 231,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,420,000 after buying an additional 173,785 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $87.30 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $67.52 and a 52-week high of $88.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.15.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

