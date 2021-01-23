Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,646 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. 140166 raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.26.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $114,440.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,581.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH opened at $80.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

