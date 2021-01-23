We Are One Seven LLC Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $220,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,458 shares of company stock worth $134,314,285 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVGO stock opened at $465.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $469.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $432.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.78. The company has a market capitalization of $189.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.39 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.74.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

