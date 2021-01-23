We Are One Seven LLC Takes $1.41 Million Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Markel by 105.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Markel by 15.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 48,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,742,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Markel by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $993.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,011.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,010.17. Markel Co. has a one year low of $710.52 and a one year high of $1,347.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $3.60. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,125.40.

Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

