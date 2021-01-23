We Are One Seven LLC Sells 215 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $217.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $223.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.40.

In other news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,652.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total value of $1,013,326.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

