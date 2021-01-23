We Are One Seven LLC Sells 1,888 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tatro Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 131,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $173.90 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.