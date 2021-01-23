We Are One Seven LLC Sells 85 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 23.4% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.86.

In other McKesson news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,887 shares of company stock worth $3,911,656 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock opened at $185.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $112.60 and a twelve month high of $187.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.91.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

