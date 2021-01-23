EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several analysts recently commented on EPR shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James began coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

EPR opened at $37.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average is $30.75. EPR Properties has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $73.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a current ratio of 15.50.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.48). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s revenue was down 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in EPR Properties by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore increased its position in EPR Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.1% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 42,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 10.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 13.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

