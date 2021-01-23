Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 4,325 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in Linde in the third quarter worth about $333,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Linde by 35.5% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Linde by 1.6% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 161,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

In other Linde news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN opened at $251.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $274.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

