Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 3.2% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $190,325.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,285.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $984,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,606 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,735. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $163.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.35. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

