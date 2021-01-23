Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $288,000 Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Crown Castle International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,652,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,273,206,000 after acquiring an additional 140,317 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,319,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,190,000 after purchasing an additional 158,687 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,065,000 after purchasing an additional 822,902 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,266,000 after purchasing an additional 120,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,446,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,869,000 after purchasing an additional 547,049 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $158.92 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.33, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.54.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.82.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

