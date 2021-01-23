Hoey Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 11,428 Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,428 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. Rio Tinto Group makes up approximately 0.3% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,721,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,963,000 after purchasing an additional 53,969 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,303 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,618,000 after purchasing an additional 71,772 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $81.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.62. The company has a market capitalization of $101.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of research firms have commented on RIO. Societe Generale cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Investec raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

