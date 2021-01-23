Hoey Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hoey Investments Inc. reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,589 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 49,169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $432,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,380 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in The Boeing by 2.4% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,807,443,000 after purchasing an additional 838,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Boeing by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,323,000 after buying an additional 775,814 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,363,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 719,527 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $118,910,000 after acquiring an additional 142,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. 140166 raised their price target on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.54.

The Boeing stock opened at $205.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.52. The company has a market cap of $116.20 billion, a PE ratio of -26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

