Hoey Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,200 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,509,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,911 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after buying an additional 110,376 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 38,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,725 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $10,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at $56,869,493.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $2,271,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,351,881.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,369,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,423,860 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $54.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day moving average of $40.91. The company has a market cap of $95.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $60.03.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

