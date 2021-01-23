BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%.

Shares of BANF opened at $64.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.73. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $65.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get BancFirst alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

BANF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

In other BancFirst news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $1,138,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $143,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $143,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,426,100. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.