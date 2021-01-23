Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point raised Webster Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Webster Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Webster Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $50.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Webster Financial by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 308.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 358.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

