Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Reduces Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,863 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the period. Las Vegas Sands makes up approximately 2.6% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $12,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LVS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,525,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $206,108,000 after buying an additional 2,412,771 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,343 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 88.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,553 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 52,810 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.4% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,419 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 225.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,829,531 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $132,026,000 after buying an additional 1,961,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $71.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.39.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.50 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Union Gaming Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.72.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

