LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HCMLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. LafargeHolcim has an average rating of Buy.

HCMLY stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86. LafargeHolcim has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

