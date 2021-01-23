Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Receives $6.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SIEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Sientra alerts:

NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $237.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.81. Sientra has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 174.05% and a negative net margin of 123.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,694,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 153.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 282,057 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 370.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 258,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 203,620 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 298.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 159,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 119,204 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.