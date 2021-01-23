TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets to C$65.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) to C$70.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$73.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. CSFB set a C$65.00 price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$62.00 price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$68.35.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) stock opened at C$56.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$53.01 billion and a PE ratio of 11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$57.79. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of C$47.05 and a twelve month high of C$76.58.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.08 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 4.1700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.24%.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand purchased 1,000 shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$56.55 per share, with a total value of C$56,549.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at C$148,498.99. Also, Senior Officer Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.77, for a total transaction of C$512,626.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,929.76. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,653 shares of company stock valued at $194,600.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

