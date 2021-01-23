Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Acquires 5,105 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 2.2% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 51,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTX. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

In related news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 19,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,022,526.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $67.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.