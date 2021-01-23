Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Buys 3,221 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.76.

PSX opened at $72.55 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $102.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.97 and a 200-day moving average of $61.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

