Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Has $27.73 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 10.0% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $27,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $92.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.71 and a 200-day moving average of $93.27. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $83.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.