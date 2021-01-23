Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Declares Dividend of $0.27

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) announced a dividend on Friday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th.

Bryn Mawr Bank has increased its dividend by 23.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Bryn Mawr Bank has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $40.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.00 million, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average is $28.50.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael Laplante acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.20 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael W. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $91,290.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,951.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMTC shares. Stephens raised Bryn Mawr Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Boenning Scattergood raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bryn Mawr Bank from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

