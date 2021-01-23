Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banc of California has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.10.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California stock opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The company has a market capitalization of $899.30 million, a PE ratio of -94.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

In other Banc of California news, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 4,200 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $50,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,122.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 10,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,462.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 4.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 12,899 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 4.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 199,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 45.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 34,268 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 90,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.