Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,579,000 after acquiring an additional 13,390 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 9.6% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $67.86 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Roy Winston sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Max Reinhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $1,584,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,692,589 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PCRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.38.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

