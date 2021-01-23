Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV opened at $60.93 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $61.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

