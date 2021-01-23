Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BYD. National Bank Financial downgraded Boyd Gaming from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NYSE BYD opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.36, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.99. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $50.45.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.68 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,341,115.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 49,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,985,491.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,779.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 239,226 shares of company stock valued at $8,750,731. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 17.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 460,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 69,906 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 543,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after buying an additional 202,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

