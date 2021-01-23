Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at Argus

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target upped by Argus from $72.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DFS. Morgan Stanley downgraded Discover Financial Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.39.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $92.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $100.96.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $469,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 22,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.