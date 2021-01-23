Foster Group Inc. Invests $1.65 Million in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,940 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000. Facebook comprises about 0.3% of Foster Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $274.50 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $781.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.23.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $118,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,286,694 shares of company stock valued at $350,347,998. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Facebook from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.64.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

