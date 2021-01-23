International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Raised by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM stock opened at $118.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.77. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sidney Taurel bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBM. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.13.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

