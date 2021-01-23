Riverbridge Partners LLC Buys 148,492 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,851,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 148,492 shares during the period. National Instruments comprises about 1.4% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 2.17% of National Instruments worth $125,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 172,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,902,000 after purchasing an additional 38,340 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,138 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 128,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

In other National Instruments news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $47,256.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,441.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NATI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

NATI stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average of $37.72. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $47.89.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $308.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.05 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

