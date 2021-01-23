Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,041 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,375,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,439,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,718,000 after buying an additional 459,975 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Corteva by 1.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,077,000 after buying an additional 53,204 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 60.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,370,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,904,000 after buying an additional 1,638,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 141.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,325,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,606,000 after buying an additional 2,531,885 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $469,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,306 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BNP Paribas cut Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

Shares of CTVA opened at $42.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average of $33.24. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. Corteva’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

