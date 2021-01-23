Cactus, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $32.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.90.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.26 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cactus will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

WHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $1,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,461.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $244,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,443. 24.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

