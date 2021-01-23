PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Shares Up 6%

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) shares shot up 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.21 and last traded at $9.03. 1,513,037 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 683,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PCTEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $164.36 million, a P/E ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 million. PCTEL had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.77%. Equities analysts expect that PCTEL, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.86%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PCTEL by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,775 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of PCTEL by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,052,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 135,425 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PCTEL during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PCTEL by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 85,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PCTEL during the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wireless network antenna and testing solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

