Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
Shares of NYSE PEO opened at $12.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.14. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $15.96.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile
Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI
Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.