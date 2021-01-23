Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) shares rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.62 and last traded at $5.59. Approximately 1,279,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,514,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

JE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Just Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Just Energy Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Just Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.99.

The stock has a market capitalization of $329.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $487.56 million for the quarter. Just Energy Group had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 88.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,152,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,652 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the third quarter worth $650,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the third quarter worth $4,526,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the third quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the third quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

