Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Trading Up 5.1%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s stock price was up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.93 and last traded at $58.82. Approximately 918,518 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,071,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACCD shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Accolade has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.42.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.76.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $8,991,929.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,944.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the third quarter worth about $112,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the third quarter worth about $146,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

