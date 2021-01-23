Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th.

Littelfuse has raised its dividend payment by 37.1% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $279.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.85. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $103.63 and a 52-week high of $287.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $391.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.09 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total value of $82,912.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 289,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,653,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,473,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,926 shares of company stock worth $21,014,419. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

