Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) shares rose 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.34 and last traded at $44.05. Approximately 1,221,467 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 956,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.63.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.46 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. Analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 27,292.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,618,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,407 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,976,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $624,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,525 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,500,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,920,000. Finally, AJO LP boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,051,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,082,000 after acquiring an additional 518,823 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

