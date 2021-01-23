The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Trading 5.7% Higher

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.10. 1,238,996 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 14,309,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The9 stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 94,815 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.31% of The9 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and develops online games in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also develops mobile games, including CrossFire New Mobile Game and Audition; and provides technical consulting services.

