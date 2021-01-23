Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (DMLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on February 11th

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.242 per share by the energy company on Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th.

Dorchester Minerals has raised its dividend payment by 20.4% over the last three years.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Shares of DMLP stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11. The stock has a market cap of $430.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.41. Dorchester Minerals has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $20.29.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.55 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 51.26% and a return on equity of 27.71%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 592 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

See Also: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.