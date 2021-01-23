American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CMO Sells $2,907,300.00 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CMO Mary Modahl sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $2,907,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE AMWL opened at $29.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.64. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $41.80.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

