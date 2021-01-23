Head-To-Head Review: Insperity (NYSE:NSP) vs. HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI)

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) and HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Insperity has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HireQuest has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Insperity and HireQuest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insperity 0 1 5 0 2.83 HireQuest 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insperity currently has a consensus price target of $87.60, indicating a potential upside of 3.91%. Given Insperity’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Insperity is more favorable than HireQuest.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Insperity and HireQuest’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insperity $4.31 billion 0.75 $151.10 million $3.70 22.78 HireQuest $15.88 million 8.60 -$290,000.00 N/A N/A

Insperity has higher revenue and earnings than HireQuest.

Dividends

Insperity pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. HireQuest pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Insperity pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.2% of Insperity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of HireQuest shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Insperity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.8% of HireQuest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Insperity and HireQuest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insperity 3.58% 717.51% 10.36% HireQuest 45.87% 23.39% 16.08%

Summary

Insperity beats HireQuest on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc. provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services. It also provides Insperity Premier, a cloud-based human capital management platform that offers professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients; various personnel management services; and employer liability management services, as well as solutions for middle market. In addition, the company offers MarketPlace, an e-commerce portal that offers a range of products and services; and Workforce Acceleration, a human capital management and payroll services solution; time and attendance; performance management; organizational planning; recruiting; employment screening; expense management; retirement; and insurance services. The company operates through 82 offices in the United States. The company was formerly known as Administaff, Inc. and changed its name to Insperity, Inc. in March 2011. Insperity, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc. provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labour and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 147 franchisee-owned offices in 32 states and the District of Columbia. It serves small businesses and large corporate enterprises in the manufacturing, warehousing, construction, disaster recovery, hospitality, recycling, logistics, auctioneering, landscaping, and retail industries. The company was formerly known as Command Center, Inc. and changed its name to HireQuest, Inc. in September 2019. HireQuest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Goose Creek, South Carolina.

